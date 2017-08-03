Sugar Land Branch Library To Demonstrate Language-Learning Resource

Are you planning to visit a foreign country? Would you like to make yourself more marketable to an employer by being bilingual? Do you want to have an advantage on an international business trip by speaking the language of the country? Learning another language can have many benefits, and Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Transparent Language® Online” resource makes learning a new language easier than ever – and it’s free!

The Adult Services staff at the Sugar Land Branch Library will demonstrate how to use the Transparent Language Online resource on Thursday, August 24, beginning at

10:15 am, in the Tech Center of the library, located at 550 Eldridge.

The Transparent Languages resource offers online courses for people who would like to learn a new language. The database includes more than 80 languages – from Afrikaans to Zulu – as well as ESL (English as a Second Language) classes for non-English speaking people who would like to learn English.

The English-language-assistance courses are available for people who speak Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Farsi, Hindi, Czech, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian, Romanian, Swahili, Tagalog, Thai, Urdu, Russian, German, French, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Greek, Arabic, or Italian.

By using the libraries’ subscription to the service, library patrons are able to have free access to a resource for which they would otherwise have to pay.

The demonstration is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Sugar Land Branch Library at 281-238-2140, or the library system’s Public Information Office at 281-633-4734.