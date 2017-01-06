Popular Indian character actor Om Puri dead at 66

Acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri, who starred in the hit film East is East and the 1982 epic Gandhi, has died aged 66 after suffering a heart attack.

Tributes have flooded in from the world of film and entertainment after Puri died at his residence in Mumbai, the home of Bollywood.

During a lengthy career, the actor appeared in a number of British television dramas, including White Teeth, and mainstream movies – most recently, 2014’s ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’, where he starred opposite Britain’s Helen Mirren.

His breakthrough film was the 1983 gritty drama ‘Ardh Satya’ or ‘Half Truth,’ about a young policeman’s crisis of conscience as he deals with the nexus of crime and politics in India.

He also acted in the British comedy East is East, about the life of a Pakistani immigrant in England, while he also had a role in Richard Attenborough’s 1982 epic on the life of India’s independence movement leader Mahatma Gandhi.

The star also worked in several Hollywood and British films, including ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist and ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’.

Just weeks ago, the actor had reflected on his life in a series of Tweets, telling followers: ‘I have no regrets at all. I have done quite well for myself. I didn’t haev a conventional face, but I have done well, and I am proud of it.

‘I have been in the film industry for 35 years, and everyone, including the spot-boys, will vouch for my character.’

Puri, who was born in Haryana state to a Punjabi family in 1950, was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, for his services to the film industry.