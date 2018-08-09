Last Chance: Peacock in the Desert Closes Sunday, August 19

Centuries of royal treasures from India come to the United States for the first time, in an epic presentation. Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India features masterpieces and relics—never before seen beyond palace walls—that illustrate the history and artistic legacy of the Rathore dynasty.

The exhibition showcases nearly four centuries of artistic creation from the kingdom of Marwar-Jodhpur, in the northwestern state of Rajasthan. Lavishly made ceremonial objects; finely crafted arms and armor; sumptuous jewels; a monumental 17th-century court tent; intricately carved furnishings; a Rolls-Royce; a 1944 L-5 Sentinel aircraft; and more outline the dynamic history of the Marwar-Jodhpur region and the Rathore dynasty that ruled it for more than 700 years.

Some 250 objects from Indian courtly life illuminate how the Rathores acquired and commissioned objects amidst cross-cultural exchanges to leverage patronage, diplomacy, matrimonial alliances, trade, and conquest. Drawn primarily from the collections of the Mehrangarh Museum Trust and the private collections of the royal family of Jodhpur, Peacock in the Desert includes textiles, tapestries, ceremonial regalia, paintings, jewels, furniture, tents, canopies, carpets, and weapons. Large-scale photomurals evoke the stunning setting of the Mehrangarh Museum in Jodhpur.

Presented in conjunction with Peacock in the Desert is the retrospective Modernism on the Ganges: Raghubir Singh Photographs, featuring the work of visionary Indian photographer Raghubir Singh, on view in the Beck Building from March 3 through June 10.

On Thursday, August 9, in celebration of the exhibition’s final weeks, the MFAH will host a free screening of Junun, the cross-cultural music documentary about the court musicians of the Mehrangarh Fort, whose museum’s collections and treasures are featured in Peacock in the Desert.

When: Museum hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12:15–7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston The Caroline Wiess Law Building 1001 Bissonnet Street Admission: Tickets to Peacock in the Desert are $23 for adults; $18 for senior adults (65+), and military members with ID; $10 for college students (19+) with ID and youth (13–18); and free for children (12 and younger). Tickets are free for MFAH members.

Organization & Funding Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India is organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, in collaboration with the Mehrangarh Museum Trust, Jodhpur, India.

Lead Underwriters: Nidhika and Pershant Mehta