Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned golf resort

Florida police shot and wounded a gunman who had opened fire in the lobby of a Trump Organization-owned golf resort near Miami and yelled rhetoric against US President Donald Trump, authorities said Friday.

Officers from both the Doral and Miami-Dade Police Departments responded to reports of shots fired at the Trump National Doral golf resort in the early hours of Friday.

The “subject came in, removed a flag from a flag pole at the rear of the complex and brought it into the hotel lobby and draped it over the counter and began to yell out anti-Trump… rhetoric,” Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, told a news conference.

Perez said the shooter — a 42-year-old resident of Doral who fired into the ceiling of the hotel, prompting calls to police — is believed to have been “trying to engage our police officers (in) some type of ambush.”

Police responded and opened fire on the gunman, who sustained “multiple wounds to his legs from the gunfire,” said Perez, adding that “he is in stable condition in one of our local hospitals.”

One officer “sustained a broken arm… as a result of a fall during the engagement,” he said.

Juan Carlos Bermudez, the mayor of Doral, said that no employees or guests of the hotel were harmed.

On Twitter, Eric Trump — President Trump’s son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization — expressed a “huge thank you to the incredible men and women” of both police departments.

“We are very grateful to you!” he wrote.