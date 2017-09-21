A to Z Dental Open House

SUGAR LAND – On Satirday, September 16, A to Z Dental held a an Open House at thier brand new facility located onUS Hwy 90 in Sugar Land.

Dr. Purvi Parikh, general dentist along with her team Dr. Celine Sheng, periodontist and staff grreeted and served over 50 families including dental specialists and medical specialists from 10 AM to 3 PM that day.

All guests received a gift bag filled with dental care products and a voucher for $200 off the regular price of 3-session teeth whitening. Although there is no expiration date on the voucher they prefer that the benefits are used as soon as possible.

While the guests were visiting, some (non-patients) took advantage of Dr. Parikh’s free dental screening. Dr. Celine Sheng was also at the event to offer consultations on dental implants.

A Sugar Land resident for the past 10 years, and a dentist since 1992, Dr. Parikh has experience with many aspects of dentistry allowing her to perform various dental treatments in her dental office.

The staff at A to Z Dental strive to provide the finest dental care to their patients in a state-of-the-art atmosphere.

A to Z Dental, accept all major PPO dental insurance. For those who do not have insurance or do not have sufficient coverage, they provide financing alternatives. They also offer discounts to qualified senior citizens, members of law enforcement, security personnel, social services, leaders of religious organizations, and teachers.And they provide a written treatment plan, detailing all costs and fees in advance, so there will be no surprises or confusions.

They use state-of-art euipment like digital x-ray to get a much clear image of the targeted tooth and a digital panogram x-ray machine to get a full-mouth image. The benefits of digital radiography includes (1) the image is immediately processed and available for view. (2) there is 70% less radiation required for digital images than old-fashioned film images. (3) digital images are easier for the doctor to analyze. (4) using digital images is environmentally friendly.

They are located on Hwy 90 in the New Territory area, just west of Hwy 6, at 6514 Hwy90A Suite 202. Sugar Land, TX 77498.

Call A to Z Dental for a consultation visit at (281) 265-2869.