A game to help students pay the right price for college

by Ron Lieber

In the last big economic downturn, back when Tim Ranzetta was in the student loan analysis and consulting business and working with colleges, borrowers often found their way to him, too.

There would be tears. And he would get off the phone with the same frustration each time over how little the people who actually use them know about student loans.

Starting this week, he has a new tool in what has become a yearslong campaign to fill that gap: a free, interactive, web-based game called Payback. In playing, students see running totals of their debt but can also track academic focus, the connections they’re making that could be useful later and their overall happiness — crucial factors in actually finishing college and graduating with a job that can help them repay their debt.

If you’ve played the you-are-there poverty-simulation game called Spent, the visceral format of Payback will be familiar since the same firm, McKinney, designed both. Payback marches players through a series of decisions, from which school to attend to when and how to accept paid work to whether to join (and pay for) a fraternity or sorority.

In an ideal educational world, experiential games like this would be core elements of a financial literacy master class that every high school student would take.

There is risk that any such game, with its winners and losers, may result in students not attending college or not borrowing enough to do so successfully. But Ms. Nicholson said she hoped that the elements of fun and connections baked into the game would have an entirely different effect.

“I’ll never get all the details right, and there is always going to be someone who asks if we thought about this or that or living in a cardboard box to save money,” she said. “But I hope everyone who plays will understand the concept that you don’t have to give up everything to succeed.” (-New York Times)