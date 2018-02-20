Two men accused of raping and murdering a five-year-old are dragged from police station and beaten to death by hundreds-strong lynch mob in India

Two men accused of raping and murdering a five-year-old girl have been dragged from a police station and beaten to death by a hundreds-strong lynch mob in India.

The suspects, named as Sanjay Sobor, 30, and Jagdish Lohar, 25, were attacked with ‘clubs, hammers and stones’ before their battered bodies were dumped in a town square in theLohit district of north eastern India’s Arunachal Pradesh.

They were being questioned by police over the rape, mutilation and murder of a girl whose badly disfigured body was discovered in the tea estate where they lived.

An enraged mob stormed the police station, injuring 15 people, including several officers, as they grabbed the plantation workers. Graphic pictures used by local media purportedly show the two corpses lying in the street.

‘The mob damaged the station and took away the accused before beating them to death with clubs, hammers and stones,’ Lohit police chief Issac Pertin told AFP.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the lynching outside Tezu police station.

There are conflicting reports as to the size of the mob, with some outlets saying as many as 1,200 were involved.

Police had charged the pair with raping and killing the girl and said they confessed to the crime during interrogation. Local media said the child was found naked with her head severed from her body five days after she was reported missing on February 12.

Local media reported that the situation in Tezu has been brought ‘under control’ and that extra police had been brought in to the area.

Conflict between ethnic tribal inhabitants of Arunachal Pradesh and migrant workers from nearby states sometimes boils over into skirmishes.

In 2015 a mob broke into a jail in neighbouring Nagaland state and murdered a migrant worker accused of raping a tribal woman.

A UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2014 said one in three rape victims in India was a minor and expressed alarm over widespread sex abuse against children.

Nearly 11,000 cases of child rape were reported in India in 2015, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s latest figures.