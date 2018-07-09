Home » News » South Asia » Three men WILL be executed over the infamous gang-rape and murder of a female student, 23, on a Delhi bus in 2012 as they lose death row appeal

Three men WILL be executed over the infamous gang-rape and murder of a female student, 23, on a Delhi bus in 2012 as they lose death row appeal

The men convicted of a notorious gang-rape and murder of a woman on a bus in Delhi in 2012 will face the death penalty, India’s top court has ruled.

Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh, who have always pleaded their innocence, had challenged last year’s ruling that upheld their death sentence.

The defendants’ lawyer may seek a pardon from the president as a last-ditch attempt to have their verdicts overturned.

Jyoti Singh’s parents welcomed the ruling on Monday, with her mother Asha Singh saying it was ‘very happy news’.

Singh, a physiotherapy student, was raped and left for dead by a gang of five men and a teenager on a bus in the Indian capital New Delhi in December 2012.

The 23-year-old woman was coming home from the cinema with a male friend when a six-strong gang beat the man unconscious before raping and torturing her.

She was assaulted with an iron bar as the private bus drove loops for 45 minutes.

She was dumped on the streets suffering horrific internal injuries and died 13 days later in a Singapore hospital.

The brutality of the attack, and her determination to survive long enough to identify her attackers to police, triggered angry demonstrations by tens of thousands of people in Delhi and nationwide.

The case also put the treatment of women in the world’s largest democracy in the global spotlight and led to heavier sentences for sex crimes.


