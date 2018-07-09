Three men WILL be executed over the infamous gang-rape and murder of a female student, 23, on a Delhi bus in 2012 as they lose death row appeal

Four of the men were convicted in September 2013 for murder, gang-rape, theft, conspiracy and ‘unnatural acts’ after a seven-month trial in a fast-track court.

All four maintain their innocence. Only three of them were involved in the appeal rejected by the Supreme Court.

A fifth man, the suspected ringleader, was found dead in jail in a suspected suicide.

A 17-year-old also involved was sentenced to three years in a detention centre and has since been released.

The defendants’ lawyer A. P. Singh ‘injustice’ had been meted out to his clients under ‘political and media pressure’.

Following the 2012 case and subsequent protests, some of which were violent, there were demands to overhaul the laws on sexual assaults.

A panel entrusted with reviewing legislation rejected public appeals for the death penalty for rape but boosted the jail terms to 20 years.

But the government then buckled under public pressure and approved capital punishment for repeat offenders.

There were some 40,000 rapes reported in India in 2016, according to the most recent official figures available.

Activists claim this is just the tip of the iceberg however, as many victims are afraid to report the crimes due to threats by perpetrators or the social stigma attached to sexual assaults.

In recent months a string of sex attacks, mostly of children, have caused further outrage and protests.

This included the attack on an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic community in January.

The girl from the northern Jammu region died after being kidnapped, drugged and gang raped by several men for days at a Hindu temple.

This led to the introduction of the death sentence for raping girls younger than 12.

More than 1,300 people have been sentenced to death in the past decade, and India ranks 10th globally in the number of sentences handed down.

India rejected a 2007 UN sponsored moratorium plea on executions amid an ongoing debate on capital punishment.

More than 370 convicts were on death row as on December 2017, the last official count, down from 399 the previous year.

But many were spared the noose by higher courts on appeals, including 35 who were acquitted outright.

Out of the 371 death row convicts in 2017, 43 were awarded the ultimate punishment for crimes involving fatal sexual assaults.

But India carries out very few hangings.

Just four convicts have been executed in the last 25 years, including Dhananjoy Chatterjee in 2004 for the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

The three other hangings — in 2010, 2011 and 2015 — were for terrorism.

‘It’s a great message for the entire society. This verdict is meant for society, women and all of us,’ father Badrinath Singh told reporters.