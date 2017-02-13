Sri Lanka arrests nearly 550 deserters in army clean-up

Sri Lanka arrested nearly 550 soldiers in a single day as it reins in the mass desertion that’s plagued the armed forces since the end of the civil war, an official said Monday.

The military has been pursuing nearly 43,000 deserters who refused to voluntarily turn themselves in under a government amnesty designed to clean up the ranks.

Arrests have begun in earnest since the grace period expired in December, ending any hope soldiers had of avoiding a court martial.