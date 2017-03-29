Pakistan ban bowler Irfan for one year

Pakistan have suspended fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year and fined him $1,000 after he admitted failing to report approaches by bookmakers linked to spot-fixing, cricket authorities said Wednesday.

The 34-year-old said he had not spoken out at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents.

“I accept my mistake,” he told a press conference at the Pakistan Cricket Board’s headquarters in Lahore. “I was asked to carry out fixes but I did not commit any such crime. My mistake was not reporting these offers.

“I confess and say sorry to the fans,” he added.

Mohammad Azam, head of the PCB’s anti-corruption unit, said the player’s admission meant he was not required to appear before a tribunal which is set to hear the cases of four other players linked to the scandal.

Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed have all been ensnared in the saga which took place around the Pakistan Super League held earlier this month.

Azam added that Irfan could be eligible to return from his suspension six months early if he took part in lectures on the importance of anti-corruption laws.

Irfan made headlines for his extraordinary height — seven feet and one inch or 216 centimetres — when he made his international debut in 2010 and stands as the tallest-ever player to feature in world cricket.

He has so far played four Tests and 20 Twenty20 internationals, but has achieved most success in his 60 one-day internationals, where he has taken 83 wickets at an average of 30.71.