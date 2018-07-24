Military fans out across Pakistan ahead of election

Pakistan’s military fanned out across the country ahead of Wednesday’s election, deploying hundreds of thousands of troops to oversee polling stations in a short but acrimonious contest that analysts say is still “up for grabs”.

Armed soldiers watched closely as election officials in the capital Islamabad Tuesday distributed ballot boxes and voting materials for polling stations across the city.

“With the grace of God, we want to see a peaceful election tomorrow,” Election Commission secretary Babar Yaqoob told media, but warned that there were security challenges and threats.

The military has stationed over 370,000 personnel nationwide to ensure the vote goes smoothly — the largest such deployment in Pakistan’s history on an election day. It has said the soldiers will work with local law enforcement to ensure “a safe and secure environment” for voting.

An additional 450,000 police have also been assigned to provide security, according to election officials.

The mammoth deployment coupled with a recent decision by election authorities to grant military officers broad powers inside polling centres has stirred fears of possible manipulation.

The military presence is just the latest controversy in a bitter campaign season that has seen accusations of “pre-poll rigging”, the expansion of hardline religious parties, and a string of bloody militant attacks that have killed more than 180 people, including three candidates.

Despite the controversies and bloodshed, political parties continued to criss-cross the country in the final days before the polls, holding dozens of rallies in key battleground areas.

The contest has largely been distilled to a two-party fight between jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, and cricket legend Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“Our predictions are very murky right now,” Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan, told AFP, adding that a huge chunk of voters remain undecided.

“It’s still up for grabs.”

– ‘We will fight’ –

At a distribution centre in Lahore, election workers complained of general discord and delays in the delivery of ballot boxes.