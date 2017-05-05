Malaysia-bound AirAsia X flight hit by severe turbulence

Five passengers were injured after a Malaysia-bound AirAsia X flight was hit by “severe turbulence”, the budget carrier said Friday.

Flight D7 377 from Taipei to Kuala Lumpur, which had 291 passengers and 11 crew members on board, suffered the turbulence mid-flight Thursday.

The Airbus A330 – 300 aircraft managed to land safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2.

“Five injured passengers were treated by paramedics at the airport upon landing,” the airline said in a statement.

“All other passengers were attended to by ground staff and provided with necessary assistance.”

AirAsia X did not comment on the extent of the injuries or if hospitalisation was required.

An unverified mobile video clip apparently taken on board the flight was being shared on social media, The Star newspaper reported.

The footage, seen by AFP, showed a flight stewardess on the floor and a flight steward tightly gripping onto the side compartments in the plane for balance.

Sounds of someone crying could be heard, and food and some utensils were strewn about on the floor.

A stewardess who was seated was composed and told the others: “Guys, alright, don’t be panicked okay. It’s going to be alright.”

Towards the end of the video a few of the crew members can be seen getting up from the floor and trying to quickly get seated.