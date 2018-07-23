Indian police took a TEA BREAK instead of rushing Muslim man to hospital after he was lynched by Hindu cow vigilantes who accused him of taking animals home to slaughter

Authorities are investigating why police officers allegedly took a tea break instead of rushing a critically injured lynching victim to hospital.

Akbar Khan, 28, died of injuries after being attacked by a gang of Hindu ‘cow vigilantes’ in the district of Alwar in Rajasthan state on Friday.

Cops are even believed to have taken the cows to shelter before seeking medical attention for Akbar.

Cows are considered sacred in Hindu-majority India, where squads of vigilantes often roam highways inspecting livestock trucks.

Akbar was moving two cows with his friend Aslam Khan when a mob of villagers accused them of cow smuggling and began hitting them with sticks and stones.

Three of the attackers have since been arrested.

Police arrived at around 1am when Akbar was visibly wounded and bleeding, but he was declared dead on arrival at hospital at 4am.

NDTV reported that the cows were taken to a bovine shelter while Akbar was ‘given a wash’ to get the mud off him before they took a break for tea and snacks.

There have also been accusations by an eyewitness that police were seen beating Akbar in the back of the vehicle.

The murder stoked tension in the area amid media reports police stopped to have a tea break and wasted crucial time instead of taking Khan to hospital.

‘Doubts have been cast on the initial response of the local police,’ state police chief O.P. Galhotra said.

‘A team has been constituted to look into the circumstances leading to the alleged delay and connected issues.’

One of the cops involved in the incident admitted to the inexplicable delay, saying he had ‘made a mistake’.

Assistant sub-inspector Mohan Singh has been suspended after he was heard saying in a video:

‘Yes I agree it was my fault. Now punish me. Do what you want with me. I made a mistake.’

India’s right-wing government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of turning a blind eye to a rising number of vigilante attacks on minority Muslims in the name of cow protection.

Rights groups say Hindu mobs have been emboldened under the Hindu nationalist party, which stormed to power in 2014.

The government Monday sought a report from state authorities on the latest lynching and ‘steps taken to restore peace’ in the area.

It also set up a panel to suggest legal measures to curb mob violence. The panel has been asked to report in the next four weeks.

Slaughtering cows is illegal in many Indian states and some also require a licence for transporting them across state borders.

In two prominent cases last year, a dairy farmer was killed on a roadside for transporting cows and a Muslim teenager accused of carrying beef was stabbed to death on a crowded train.

India has also been rocked by a separate spate of lynchings, with 23 people killed in the last two months after being accused of child kidnapping in viral messages circulated wildly on WhatsApp.