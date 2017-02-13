Indian court bars student doctors over cheating

India’s highest court Monday barred hundreds of students from becoming doctors after they were caught paying bribes and cheating on exams to gain admission into prestigious medical schools.

Around 630 students from central Madhya Pradesh state were found to have copied answers, had proxies sit their exams or just outright paid to gain entry to selective medical colleges between 2008 and 2013.

An investigation into the so-called “Vyapam scandal” — named after the state’s admissions board — recommended the students be struck from the medical fraternity, but they appealed that ruling in court.