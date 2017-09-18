Government tells Supreme Court that Rohingya people are a ‘serious security threat’ as it fights a petition to stop its mass deportation plan

Rohingya people who have fled Myanmar were labelled a ‘serious security threat’ by the Indian government as it tried to justify moves to deport up to 40,000 of the refugees on Monday.

Officials claimed in the Supreme Court that there was evidence that there are potentially-dangerous extremists living among the Muslim-faith community that have settled in many Indian cities.

The home ministry said it would confidentially share intelligence information with the court showing Rohingya links with Pakistan-based militants, in a bid to get clearance for the mass deportation plans.

But a lawyer representing the Rohingya people said the decision to deport the ethnic group was discriminatory, as the court heard a petition filed on behalf of two Rohingya refugees challenging the government plan.

Mukesh Mittal, a senior home ministry official, said the Supreme Court must let the government take a decision in Indian interests because of Rohingya links to extremist groups.

‘The court has no business to interfere in such matters of what they call illegal immigrants or illegal migrants,’ the government said in an affidavit.

The case is being heard as Bangladesh struggles with more than 410,000 Rohingya who have flooded across the border since August 25 when the military in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim group.

Countries across the region fear they will feel the fallout from the crisis.

The petition was filed after India’s junior home minister, Kiren Rijiju, said last month that state governments had been ordered to identify and deport illegal immigrants, including Rohingya Muslims.

Rijiju said India would even deport all Rohingya refugees, including some 16,500 who have been registered by the UN refugee agency as refugees.

‘Some of the Rohingyas with militant background are also found to be very active in Jammu, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mewat and have been identified as having a very serious and potential threat to the national security of India,’ Mittal said in a written submission to the Supreme Court.

The statement highlighted the ‘serious potential’ for an ‘eruption of violence against the Buddhists who are Indian citizens who stay on Indian soil’.

It also said the government had intelligence indicating links between Rohingya refugees and Islamic State and other extremist groups.

Rohingya community leaders have denied any link with Islamist extremism.