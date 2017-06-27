Forget Britain, PM Modi jets into The Netherlands – ‘India’s gateway to Europe’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed that the Netherlands was a ‘major gateway’ to Europe – and one set to grow – during a one day visit on Tuesday.

He jetted into Holland for a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte to boost ties between the trading partners, which look set to improve if the comments from the talks are anything to go by.

‘As far as bilateral investments are concerned, until now The Netherlands stands as the fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment,’ Modi said after meeting Rutte at his official residence in The Hague.

‘I don’t think there is any need to repeat the fact that in India’s economic development and our priorities for development, Netherlands is a natural partner,’ Modi, who was fresh from his much anticipated US visit, added.

Some 20 percent of India’s exports to Europe flows through The Netherlands and both leaders said the lowlands country is seen as a ‘major gateway’ to the continent.

The Netherlands in particular specialises in water management and the two countries Tuesday signed an agreement which includes cooperation in managing India’s numerous river deltas as well as anti-pollution measures in the Ganges River.

‘The role of The Netherlands as India’s gateway to Europe is only expected to grow in the coming years,’ Rutte said.

India remains a major trading partner of The Netherlands, with exports to the subcontinent totalling some 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion) last year, according to the Dutch central statistics office.

Modi’s visit followed his trip to the United States where he and President Donald Trump both pledged to boost their quest for economic growth to strengthen the world’s two largest democracies.