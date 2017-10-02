Dalit man is ‘beaten to death’ by higher caste Hindus who said he had ‘no right’ to watch a garba performance to mark festival of Navratri

A young Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of higher-caste men for watching a traditional Navratri dance performance on Sunday night.

Police said Jayesh Solanki, 21, and his cousin Prakash were attacked in Gujarat while watching garba, a folk dance celebrating the nine-day Hindu festival.

‘We have arrested eight persons for allegedly beating to death one Jayesh Solanki in Borsad town of the district,’ local police superintendent Anand Saurabh Singh told news agency AFP on Monday.

Police said they had received a complaint from the victim’s cousin Prakash, who said one of the men demanded to know why they were watching the dance performance.

The accused ‘hurled caste-based abuses’ before going away and returning with seven others who began beating the pair, police quoted Prakash as saying.

The group first slapped Prakash and when Jayesh tried to stop the fight, he was shoved aside.

‘They pushed him so hard that he banged his head on a wall and collapsed,’ the complaint added.

Jayesh was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The attackers said Dalits ‘do not have any right to watch garba’, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Dalits, formerly known as ‘untouchables’, are among the most marginalised groups in India, where caste discrimination is outlawed but remains widespread.

The alleged attack is the latest incident of violence against those belonging to India’s lowest caste.

Last week two Dalits were allegedly beaten up by upper-caste Hindus in Gujarat for sporting moustaches.

Anger and protests erupted among the community last year after vigilantes wrongly accused four Dalit villagers of killing a cow – considered sacred by Hindus – and stripped and publicly thrashed them.

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has since urged a halt to attacks on Dalits and an end to all caste discrimination.