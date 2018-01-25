Controversial Bollywood movie wins hearts on opening day

The Delhi cinema resembled a fortress but the owners were not taking chances — riot police and iron barricades were preferable to Hindu mobs storming the ticket booth and attacking patrons.

Film buffs arriving for the opening day of “Padmaavat”, a Bollywood epic that has enraged Hindu radicals, had to manoeuvre past machine guns, riot shields and blockades to watch the controversial flick.

The precautions may have appeared overkill in the busy commercial district of India’s capital.

But an orgy of violence by fanatics convinced the film insulted a legendary Hindu queen has forced cinema owners to take extreme measures.

Even as roughly 100 Bollywood die-hards turned up for the screening in Delhi, a molotov cocktail was hurled at a cinema in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.