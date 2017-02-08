Bangladesh rebukes Myanmar for ‘unprovoked aggression’

Bangladesh on Wednesday rebuked Myanmar for opening fire on a boat in the Naf river that marks their border and killing one fisherman, describing it as an “act of unprovoked aggression”.

Tensions have been running high since thousands of Rohingya began pouring over the border, fleeing a crackdown by the Myanmar army which began in October.

It was the second time that Myanmar forces had fired on Bangladeshi fishermen.