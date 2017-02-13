11 killed and more than 60 injured in a massive explosion as a suicide bomber on a motorbike attacks a protest in Pakistan

At least 11 people have been killed and 60 were wounded after a Taliban off-shoot attacked a demonstration in Lahore, Pakistan.

The suicide bomber approached the pharmacists on a motorbike and detonated his device as he was passing the marchers.

Hundreds of pharmacists were demonstrating over new laws governing drugs sales when the suicide bomber struck.

Live TV registered a loud bang and showed smoke and fire billowing up as people ran away, some of them carrying the wounded. ‘We just couldn’t understand what happened,’ Tufail Nabi told local Geo News TV. ‘It was as if some big building collapsed,’ he said as he limped away.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar is one of several splinter groups from the Pakistani Taliban, which has carried out scores of attacks against security forces and religious minorities. In recent years, Pakistan has had launched several offensives against the Taliban and other Islamic militant groups in the tribal regions.

Police had cordoned off the area on Mall Road, one of the city’s main arteries, as witnesses fled amid fears of a second blast, with images of the injured being carried away shown by local media.