US Marines ground all aircraft after Osprey crash

The US Marine Corps is temporarily grounding all of its aircraft following the crash of an Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft in Australia that killed three troops, officials said Friday.

Marine Corps Commandant General Robert Neller instructed all aviation units to conduct an “operational reset” for a 24-hour period where no flight operations will occur, the Marines said in a statement.

A Japan-based Marine MV-22 Osprey crashed Saturday during an exercise off the Australian coast, killing three service members.

The reset will take place over the next two weeks depending on the schedules and needs of the Marines’ various air units.

It will “focus on the fundamentals of safe flight operations, standardization and combat readiness,” the Marines said, noting that no operational missions would be impacted.

The MV-22 — a hybrid helicopter-turboprop with a checkered safety record — has two engines positioned on fixed wingtips that allow it to land and take off vertically. It can travel much faster than a helicopter.

According to a US official, the Osprey crashed after clipping the back of the USS Green Bay while trying to land on the amphibious transport ship.