US jobless claims rise slightly in first week of 2017

First-time claims for US unemployment insurance benefits rose slightly in the first week of the year, but still came in lower than expected, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Initial claims rose by 10,000 in the week-ended January 7 compared to the prior week, to 247,000, adjusted for seasonal factors.

But after the big drop in the final week of 2016, analysts were expecting claims to jump nearly 20,000 to 255,000, according to a consensus forecast. The weekly data tend to be volatile, especially around year’s end.

The result continued a nearly two-year streak of initial claims for unemployment benefits below 300,000, which at 97 consecutive weeks is the longest since 1970. In the first week of 2016, claims were 280,000.

The less volatile moving average of the four-weeks ended January 7 dipped slightly to 256,500 compared to the month ended December 31.

In a separate report, the Labor Department said import prices rose 0.4 percent in December, while the price index excluding petroleum slipped 0.2 percent. Prices for fuel imports jumped 7.3 percent in the month, the biggest jump since June.

Meanwhile, the export price index was up 0.3 percent, and non-agricultural exports rose 0.4 percent.

Import prices rose 1.8 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, while export prices increased 1.1 percent. In 2015, import and export prices fell sharply from the previous year, dropping 8.3 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

Fuel import prices rose in 2016 for the first time since 2011, and by the largest amount since 2009, jumping 25 percent after a 41 percent plunge in 2015.