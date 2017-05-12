US inflation, retail sales rise in April

US inflation edged higher in April, reversing the previous month’s surprise drop, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Meanwhile, retail sales rebounded strongly last month, with consumers buying cars and driving up sales at gas stations and online stores, the Commerce Department also reported.

The new economic data suggested that weak figures in the first quarter and a sluggish start to the year may have been only blips on the radar — buttressing plans by the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates in 2017.

The Consumer Price Index, which tracks changes in the costs of goods and services purchased by households, rose 0.2 percent in April after March’s 0.3 percent decline, matching analyst expectations.

The CPI showed rising prices for shelter, tobacco, energy and food, according to the Labor Department. Excluding the more volatile categories of food and fuel, the “core” index rose a more modest 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, signs of upward price pressures were more muted, with growth inflation measures slowing since the start of the year.

The CPI rose 2.2 percent for the 12 months ending in April, down from the 2.4 recorded in March. The 12-month gain in the core index was also 1.9 percent, falling a tenth of below the Fed’s two percent target.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics noted that mobile telephone services were again held down, after a sharp drop in March, as were prices for used cars and doctors’ services.

But he said the Federal Reserve would likely still believe inflation risks were weighted to the upside, given the current 10-year low in unemployment at 4.4 percent.

“The bottom line here is that Fed hawks would find it easier make the case for more rate hikes if current inflation were accelerating,” Shepherdson said in a client note.

“But they won’t be persuaded by these data that the risk of future inflation, due to the tightening labor market, has diminished.”

Meanwhile, retail spending was again on the rise.

American consumers plunked down a total of $474.9 billion, up 0.4 percent, after March’s upward revised figure of 0.1 percent — putting April a solid 4.5 percent above the same month last year.

The result was two tenths of a point below what analysts had been expecting after a sluggish start to the year, when delayed income tax refunds and warmer weather helped constrain spending in some areas.

Excluding the more volatile categories of food and cars, sales rose 0.3 percent, the same as March.

Online stores were once again among the biggest sellers, with sales seeing their biggest gain in five months at 1.4 percent, up nearly 12 percent over the same month last year.

Health and personal care stores saw their biggest gain in 14 months, adding 0.8 percent. Auto sales rose 0.7 percent and electronics and appliance retailers rose by 1.3 percent.

Gas station sales grew at a more modest 0.2 percent but were nevertheless up 12.3 percent over April of 2016.