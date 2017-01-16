US economy expected to grow by 2 percent in 2017 – though forecast is plagued with ‘uncertainty’ in face of incoming Trump administration

The US economy is predicted to grow by two percent through 2017, despite uncertainty over the incoming Trump administration, according to an International Monetary Fund report released today.

The incoming Trump administration is expected to increase its stimulus spending while global growth remains unchanged.

The United States economy is expected to grow by 2.3 percent in 2017 and by 2.5 percent in 2018.

Each number reflects an increase from the previously predicted 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

The IMF said it used the most likely of many possible scenarios for the United States under President-elect Donald Trump, one that includes higher spending and other steps to boost the economy.

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook said, however, that forecasts for 2017 and 2018 are plagued by risk and uncertainty, especially due to signs of rising protectionism.

A previous forecast from the IMF’s October report that predicted global economic growth of 3.4 percent in 2017 and 3.6 percent in 2018 remains unchanged.

Concerns about slowing growth in major developing economies were offset by the recovery in advanced economies and China.

The IMF forecast is in contrast to the World Bank report released last week, which did not change the US forecasts because it said Trump’s policy plans were too uncertain.

But both organizations agree the forecasts are clouded by unknowns.

The IMF said: ‘There is a wide dispersion of possible outcomes around the projections, given uncertainty surrounding the policy stance of the incoming US administration and the global ramifications.’

It said that come the next World Economic Outlook in April, forecasts should become more certain ‘as more clarity emerges on US policies and their implications for the global economy.’