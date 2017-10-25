US durable goods orders gain pace in September

US manufacturers saw rising sales of major durable goods for the second straight month in September, boosted by orders for aircraft and telecoms equipment, government data showed Wednesday.

Auto sales slowed sharply for the month, however. The result was nearly twice what analysts were expecting and could support GDP growth in a third quarter that was battered by back-to-back hurricanes.

Total orders for big-ticket manufactured items rose by 2.2 percent compared to August, reaching $238.7 billion, nearly a full percentage point above a consensus forecast, according to the Commerce Department.

So far this year, orders are up 5.2 percent over the same period in 2016.

“This is a very solid report on the manufacturing sector that shows a continued pickup in current and prospective investment spending on business equipment,” RDQ Economics said in a research note.

“On many metrics, the manufacturing sector is growing faster than at any time since the first half of 2012.”

Orders for civilian aircraft rose 31.5 percent, far faster than the defense aircraft segment, which added a token 2.4 percent after a steep drop in August. Sales of cars and trucks were stagnant, however, adding a mere 0.1 percent.

Orders for the month were not driven entirely by the volatile transportation sector, however, and defense sales of aircraft and capital goods also contributed little, according to the September data.

Excluding the transportation sector, which sees broad swings from month to month, orders rose by 0.7 percent for the second month in a row. Excluding the defense sector, orders rose 2.0 percent.

Orders for telecommunications equipment rose by 4.8 percent, slowing slightly from August’s 7.8 percent gain.

Civilian capital goods orders, a sector heavily influenced by oil prices, rose 1.3 percent for the second month in a row.