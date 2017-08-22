US convict says new DNA evidence should halt execution

A condemned man facing execution on Tuesday is asking the US Supreme Court for a last-minute reprieve, claiming new DNA evidence exonerates him of a 1998 murder.

Marcellus Williams, 48, was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman more than 40 times during a robbery at her home in the Midwestern state of Missouri.

He is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 pm (2300 GMT).

Williams’ attorney claims new testing of the knife used to commit the murder found another person’s DNA on the weapon but none of Williams’. The DNA testing was not available during the time of the original trial.

“The new DNA technology called touch DNA has developed a male genetic profile on the knife handle, that was the murder weapon, that does not match Marcellus Williams’, so that we believe that totally exonerates him of the murder,” attorney Kent Gipson told AFP.

State prosecutors contend there is enough other evidence to assure Williams’ guilt, including the victim’s personal items recovered from the condemned man’s car — an argument Gipson considers “circumstantial.”

“He could be guilty of no more than receiving stolen property,” Gipson said.

The initial trial also relied on testimony from two witnesses, Williams’ former girlfriend and a cell mate, who both said the convict admitted to the murder. Prosecutors say the cell mate knew details of the crime that were not made public.

– Non-DNA evidence –

“Based on the other, non-DNA, evidence in this case, our office is confident in Marcellus Williams’ guilt and plans to move forward,” Loree Anne Paradise of the Missouri Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

Gipson asked the highest US court to stay the execution until the new DNA evidence is fully considered. The state’s supreme court last week denied a similar request.

Prosecutors dismissed the DNA evidence, saying “it would be unsurprising” that other people’s DNA would be on the kitchen knife used for the murder.

“It would not have been unreasonable for (Williams) to wear gloves during the burglary and subsequent murder,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing, to explain why his DNA was not on the knife.

– Race a factor? –

Death penalty opponents planned to rally Tuesday at several locations throughout the state. They claim race was a factor in the conviction of Williams, who is African American.

“African American men like Marcellus are arrested and convicted at significantly higher rates than any other ethnic group,” the group Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty wrote in an online petition.

The change.org petition asked the state’s governor to halt the execution. It had more than 187,000 signatures and was to be delivered Tuesday to the governor’s office.

Governor Eric Greiten has not publicly responded to the request for a stay.

Robert Dunham, of the watchdog group Death Penalty Information Center, said 87 percent of successful campaigns to exonerate death row inmates have not included DNA evidence. More often, death sentences are reversed due to prosecutorial or police misconduct.

“Very often what you’ll see is a prosecutor or police deciding they’d gotten the right guy, and ignoring the leads that would have taken them to somebody else as a possible suspect,” Dunham told AFP.

But, DNA evidence does not necessarily guarantee a convict will be afforded new consideration of his guilt or innocence, Dunham added.