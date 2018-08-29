US Church divided over claims that pope ignored sex abuse

The controversy over an alleged high-level cover-up of Church sex abuse in America has revealed a deep rift among US bishops that reflects both the damage done by the pedophilia scandals rocking the Vatican — and the country’s current political divisiveness.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who was the Vatican envoy in Washington between 2011 and 2016, sparked a firestorm when he claimed last week that Pope Francis ignored his warnings in 2013 about alleged abuse by then prominent US cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

In July, the pontiff accepted the resignation of McCarrick, now 88. He has been accused of “gravely immoral” behavior with seminarians and priests.

Vigano’s claims have raised speculation of a campaign against the pontiff by Church conservatives in the United States, which is home to the fourth largest Catholic population in the world, according to US government data.

“It is a time of turmoil for all of us,” says Paul Elie, a senior fellow at the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs at Georgetown University, a Catholic university in the nation’s capital.

In one camp, cardinals including progressive Joseph Tobin of Newark, Chicago’s Blase Cupich and Robert McElroy of San Diego have rushed to the pontiff’s defense, denouncing Vigano as a conservative “ideological warrior.”

But other Church figures, such as bishops Joseph Strickland of Texas and Oklahoma’s David Konderla are joining Cardinal Raymond Burke, a conservative American figurehead in the Vatican, in backing Vigano’s claims.

For Elie, these dissenting voices are a direct result of Francis’s tolerance of differing views.

“Because Francis is not inclined to an authoritarian style, he has allowed a much greater degree of dissent to be expressed openly than his predecessors,” Elie told AFP.

“People are now speaking for themselves much more than they were used to.”

– Church in the age of Trump –