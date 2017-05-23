US astronauts replace ‘critical’ power box on emergency ISS spacewalk

Two US astronauts have completed what NASA described as a ‘critical’ spacewalk to repair a failed piece of equipment that helps power the International Space Station.

The spacewalk by NASA’s Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer began at 7:20 am (1120 GMT), and lasted just 2.5 hours, far shorter than the typical 6.5-hour outing, the US space agency said.

A computer relay box failed suddenly on Saturday, but the crew was never in danger since there are two of the boxes – known as multiplexer-demultiplexer (MDM) units – and one of them continued to work, said NASA.

Still, a space agency spokesman described Tuesday’s mission as a ‘critical contingency spacewalk’ and called it a ‘high priority’ to replace the failed box.

‘During the spacewalk, which lasted two hours and 46 minutes, the two astronauts successfully replaced a computer relay box, and installed a pair of antennas on station to enhance wireless communication for future spacewalks,’ NASA said.

The MDM — which is about the size of a small microwave oven and would weigh 50 pounds (23 kilograms) on Earth — helps operate solar arrays, electrical power generation, and robotic equipment at the ISS.

It also regulates the operation of radiators and cooling loops.

‘Because each MDM is capable of performing the critical station functions, the crew on the station is in no danger and station operations are not affected,’ NASA said in a statement.

Whitson, 57, is currently the commander of the space station.

She will leap to third place in the record books during the spacewalk for most time spent in space.