Trump urges attorney general to investigate anonymous op-ed

US President Donald Trump on Friday urged his attorney general to investigate the anonymous author of a damning op-ed, escalating his long-running battles with both the media and leaks from the White House.

Trump also took aim at a book by investigative journalist Bob Woodward which, like the incendiary unsigned piece in The New York Times, offered a damning portrayal of the inner workings of his administration, sparking yet another White House crisis and putting the president on the defensive.

“I would say Jeff (Sessions) should be investigating who the author of that piece was because I really believe it’s national security,” Trump told reporters traveling with him in North Dakota.

“The Times should never have done that, because really what they’ve done is virtually, you know, it’s treason,” the president said in an interview with Fox News broadcast earlier Friday.

A “whodunnit?” style guessing game has raged in the corridors of power and on social media over the identity of the author, prompting nearly every cabinet-ranked member of the government to deny involvement.

“We have thousands of people that, in theory, could qualify,” Trump told Fox, describing the author’s anonymity as “very unfair,” since it prevented them from being openly scrutinized.

The article, which was published on Wednesday, said “unsung heroes” were quietly working within the administration to frustrate the president’s “worst inclinations.”

That account was also supported by Woodward’s book, which Trump dismissed on Twitter as a “scam.”

“I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle,” Trump tweeted.

– ‘Real facts’ –

US President Donald Trump on Friday urged his attorney general to investigate the anonymous author of a damning op-ed, escalating his long-running battles with both the media and leaks from the White House.

Trump also took aim at a book by investigative journalist Bob Woodward which, like the incendiary unsigned piece in The New York Times, offered a damning portrayal of the inner workings of his administration, sparking yet another White House crisis and putting the president on the defensive.

“I would say Jeff (Sessions) should be investigating who the author of that piece was because I really believe it’s national security,” Trump told reporters traveling with him in North Dakota.

“The Times should never have done that, because really what they’ve done is virtually, you know, it’s treason,” the president said in an interview with Fox News broadcast earlier Friday.

A “whodunnit?” style guessing game has raged in the corridors of power and on social media over the identity of the author, prompting nearly every cabinet-ranked member of the government to deny involvement.

“We have thousands of people that, in theory, could qualify,” Trump told Fox, describing the author’s anonymity as “very unfair,” since it prevented them from being openly scrutinized.

The article, which was published on Wednesday, said “unsung heroes” were quietly working within the administration to frustrate the president’s “worst inclinations.”

That account was also supported by Woodward’s book, which Trump dismissed on Twitter as a “scam.”

“I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle,” Trump tweeted.

– ‘Real facts’ –