Trump denounces anti-Semitism and say threats against Jewish community centers are ‘horrible and are painful’ and must stop

President Donald Trump on Tuesday decried anti-Semitic threats against Jewish community centers and promised to work to bridge divisions in the country.

‘The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful,’ Trump said in remarks after visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.

They are ‘a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,’ the president added, having told a reporter earlier in the day that anti-Semitism must stop.

At a press conference last week Trump failed to speak out forcefully against anti-Semitism and community center bomb threats.

He instead went after the reporter who asked the question, telling him to be ‘quiet’ when he tried to interject, and declared himself the ‘least anti-Semitic person you’ve ever seen in your entire life.’

Trump told MSNBC’s Craig Melvin in a one-on-one before his Tuesday speech that he ‘of course’ denounces anti-Semitism and does so ‘whenever I get a chance.’

‘I do all the time. And I think it’s terrible. I think it’s horrible, whether its anti-Semitism or racism or anything you want to think about having to do with the divide,’ he said. ‘Anti-Semitism is horrible, and it’s gonna stop. And it has to stop.’

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect cast Trump’s statements today as ‘too little too late’ in a statement posted to Facebook after this morning’s event.

Steven Goldstein, the group’s executive director said, ‘The President’s sudden acknowledgement is a Band-Aid on the cancer of Antisemitism that has infected his own Administration.

‘His statement today is a pathetic asterisk of condescension after weeks in which he and his staff have committed grotesque acts and omissions reflecting Antisemitism,’ Goldstein said, charging that ‘the Antisemitism coming out of this Administration is the worst we have ever seen from any Administration.’