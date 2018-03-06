Trump denies White House chaos

- Home
US President Donald Trump insisted his White House was not in chaos Tuesday, despite a wave of resignations and FBI investigators circling his top aides.
Trump decried reports of “CHAOS in the White House” as a “Fake News narrative” in an early morning tweet, which was designed to reassure supporters that his administration has not careened off the rails.
“Wrong! People will always come & go,” he said after his closest aide Hope Hicks and his staff secretary Rob Porter stepped down amid interwoven scandals.
Trump’s first year in office has been a frenzy of departures and infighting, which insiders put down to clashing interests, inexperience and the president’s unique management style.
“I want strong dialogue before making a final decision,” Trump said, defending his method of promoting staff argument.
But the former real estate developer also hinted that things were not perfect.
“I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!” he said.