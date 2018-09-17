The big names accused in the #Metoo movement

Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh has seen his candidacy to the top US court shaken by allegations of sexual assault some 30 years ago, bringing the #Metoo movement to the top echelons of the US judiciary.

The movement, which exposes sexual abuse and harassment in the workplace, has swept through multiple sectors and triggered a seismic shift in the culture of behavior.

Following are key moments and names in various sectors that have been affected.

– Hollywood –

The #Metoo movement took off with allegations in late 2017 of decades of rape, sexual abuse and harassment levelled against Harvey Weinstein. The once-unassailable movie mogul was forced to step down, and his case prompted a slew of other women and some men to step forward with their own stories, which quickly brought down the careers of Hollywood A-lister Kevin Spacey and comedian Louis C K, and raised questions over the futures of others such as Morgan Freeman, Sylvester Stallone and James Franco.

– Media –

The movement rapidly spread to the media, where it brought down some of the biggest names in the industry, including Charlie Rose of PBS, Matt Lauer of CBS, and more recently the longstanding head of CBS, Les Moonves. National Public Radio (NPR) also lost its top editor Michael Oreskes after he was accused of harassing multiple women. Leon Wieseltier, the veteran editor of the New Republic, was forced to apologize for offenses against female colleagues. The reckoning also was evident in the ouster of Bill O’Reilly of Fox News in April 2017 as well as the channel’s founder Roger Ailes the year before.

– Politics –

In the run-up to the 2016 US elections, footage of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump showed him boasting of groping women, although he went on to win the election.

But in the wake of the #Metoo movement, dozens of politicians have been targeted by accusations, including Republican senate candidate Roy Moore, who lost in the deep-red state of Alabama after allegations of sexual abuse of underage girls emerged; Texas Republican Congressman Blake Fahrenhold quit after being accused of using taxpayer money to pay off accusers, and Democratic senator Al Franken stepped down after allegations of improper conduct. New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman — who had been an outspoken defender of women’s rights — was forced out after being accused of violent assault against women and John Conyers, the longest-serving Democrat in the House of Representatives, had to quit. Even 94-year-old former president George H W Bush was accused of groping women from his wheelchair while posing for photographs.

– Culture –

Celebrity chefs Mario Batali and John Besh found themselves out of jobs after allegations emerged against them, while famous conductor Charles Dutoit was also accused by a number of women, leading top orchestras to distance themselves from the maestro. R&B singer R. Kelly was also accused of sexual misconduct, as was Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Junot Diaz, although he was later exonerated by M.I.T, where he teaches.

– Sports –

In the world of sports, the changing climate was captured in the trial of Larry Nassar, the US Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually assaulting young female athletes, many of whom like Olympics gold medalist Aly Raisman testified against him.