State Department silent as Trump forges foreign policy

WASHINGTON (AFP) — President Donald Trump’s two-week blitz of national security initiatives has shaken up world affairs, but Washington’s own foreign policy headquarters has fallen all but silent.

While daily White House news conferences have become must-see political theater, the State Department has not held a press briefing since the day before Trump’s inauguration.

The agency now has a chief diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, but many of its senior posts remain unfilled and the oilman’s daily business passes without public comment.

Of course, all US presidents set their own national security agenda, which is then executed by State, the Pentagon and America’s alphabet soup of intelligence agencies.

But the detail and day-to-day management of foreign policy, not to mention the job of explaining and defending the policy to press and public, falls on State and the diplomatic corps.

On Tuesday, 18 days after Trump’s inauguration and six days after Tillerson was sworn in, State still had no chief spokesperson and no firm plans to resume daily briefings.

Acting spokesman Mark Toner, a career officer who was deputy spokesman under the previous administration, said there are no plans for this to change before at least the end of the week.

“We continue to work with the interagency and the White House, and look to resume daily press briefings at the soonest possible time,” he told AFP.

When Tillerson arrived for work at Foggy Bottom on Thursday, he gave a well-received speech to around 2,000 of his new staff stressing his respect for their expertise and patriotism.