Sikh man wounded in latest suspected US hate crime shooting

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Authorities are investigating the suspected hate crime shooting of a Sikh man at his home near Seattle, media reported Saturday (March 4), just days after an engineer from India was fatally shot in Kansas.

The 39-year-old Sikh was working on his car in his driveway in Kent, Washington just south of Seattle, when a man walked up late Friday wearing a mask and holding a gun.

The Seattle Times newspaper reported that the partially-masked gunman, after exchanging words with the victim, said “Go back to your own country” before pulling the trigger, shooting him in the arm.