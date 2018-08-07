Showtime! Rosie O’Donnell leads 50 Broadway stars in anti-Trump protest at the White House declaring ‘treason’

Rosie O’Donnell and cast members from some of Broadway’s biggest musicals led a sing-along protest against President Donald Trump outside the White House.

The stars lent their voices to the latest protest against Trump’s presidency on Monday night, singing show tunes and ‘America the Beautiful’ next to letters spelling ‘TREASON’ in front of the mansion in Washington DC.

The presence of O’Donnell, 56, lent star quality to the series of protests outside the White House, where resisters to Trump’s presidency have gathered for more than three straight weeks of rowdy nightly demonstrations.

But the president was not at the White House during the protest, vacationing instead at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

O’Donnell, who has had a decade-long feud with Trump, joined about 50 singers and musicians in rousing renditions of stage staples including ‘Everybody Rejoice,’ from ‘The Wiz,’ and songs from ‘Les Miserables’ and other productions.

The group also sang a rousing version of ‘A Brand New Day’ from ‘The Wiz.’

Emmy Award winner O’Donnell told the crowd it was important to make sure their voices were heard so that Trump would know that they were not going away.

‘We are so thrilled to finally be here at the ‘Kremlin annex’ on night 22,’ the actress told the crowd, which responded with a cheer.

‘Let the president know in no uncertain terms that we are alive, awake, and we are woke. We are not going away!’

The trip was organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the host and producer of Sirius XM’s ‘On Broadway.’

The performers included current and former Broadway cast members from Wicked, Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera and other shows.

Jessie Harris, a 16-year-old from Herndon, Virginia, is too young to vote, but she said she came to the White House – draped in a Trump puppet costume – to express her dismay about the administration’s actions on immigration.

‘I’m upset and angry at the way he’s treated people… and I think this is the place to say your grievances and get it all out,’ she said.

Several people in the crowd chanted ‘Impeach 45!’ and ‘Lock him up!’ Others held signs that read ‘The Lyin’ King’ and ‘Traitor to the Planet.’

John Aravosis, who has helped organize the protests, said he was stunned at how the movement has persisted.

‘After Helsinki, we saw how disastrous it was going,’ and when Democratic strategists suggested on social media that a message could be sent if people gathered en masse outside the president’s window, ‘we all said, what the hell, let’s show up,’ Aravosis told AFP.