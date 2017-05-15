Move over Uber: Lyft partners with Alphabet’s Waymo to launch self-driving car pilots

Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent Alphabet, has reached an agreement with ridesharer Lyft to test self-driving car technology, the companies said.

Waymo and Lyft are joining forces against ridesharing giant Uber, which is racing to develop its own self-driving vehicles.

Many other companies such as German carmaker Daimler and California-based Tesla have been stepping up efforts in autonomous driving in recent years.

‘We’re looking forward to working with Lyft to explore new self-driving products that will make our roads safer and transportation more accessible,’ a Waymo spokesman told AFP.

‘Lyft’s vision and commitment to improving the way cities move will help Waymo’s self-driving technology reach more people, in more places.’

A Lyft spokeswoman confirmed the partnership to The New York Times, which broke the story and said tests of the self-driving car service would start in Phoenix, Arizona.

A date is yet to be revealed.

‘Waymo holds today’s best self-driving technology, and collaborating with them will accelerate our shared vision of improving lives with the world´s best transportation,’ the Lyft statement read.

Waymo and Uber are currently engaged in a bitter legal dispute.