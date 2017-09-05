Low-achieving Congress returns with $8 bn Harvey bill to pass

Signing off on $8 billion in emergency relief aid for victims of superstorm Harvey is the top item on a slate of critical but contentious legislation as the US Congress returns from summer break this week.

The unexpected bill from the storm, which flooded swathes of Texas last week leaving tens of thousands homeless, should be one of the few things that can unite a legislature that has achieved woefully little so far this year.

Having failed to pass a top-priority healthcare reform or begin on tax reform since President Donald Trump took office in January, the Republican majority faces an end-September deadline for raising the country’s debt ceiling and passing a spending bill for the fiscal year beginning October 1.

Both should be easy in a Congress controlled by the president’s party, but the Republicans are torn from within between moderate and conservative factions, and constantly at odds with the opposition Democrats.

That could lead to a bare-knuckled battle with the economy in the balance. If the borrowing ceiling is not increased, the US could default on its debt. And if the budget isn’t passed, government could shut down.

As the fall session officially opens Tuesday afternoon, the need to support hundreds of thousands on the Texas and Louisiana coastal plain could create the conditions for an exceptional show of harmony on Capitol Hill.

– Spending battle –

With an urgent need to get the money moving, legislators say they are determined to avoid a political standoff that could paralyze recovery operations.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Wednesday on $7.4 billion to bulk up the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has led the Harvey relief effort, and another $450 million in disaster loans to support small businesses getting back on their feet. A Senate vote will follow.

But that is only a down payment on the total cost of the disaster, which could surpass $150 billion, according to experts.

In moving quickly, the Republicans want to avoid the drama of 2012, when their politicking stalled relief funds by three months after Hurricane Sandy ravaged the northeast coast.