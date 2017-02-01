Hollywood unions slam Trump on immigration

Two of the most influential unions in US filmmaking spoke out to denounce President Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The criticism follows a White House decree on Friday suspending the US refugee program and banning migrants from Syria, while calling a 90-day halt on entries from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen .

“The DGA strongly believes that artists — regardless of their national origin, faith, or gender — should be able to come to the United States to showcase their work,” the Directors Guild of America said in a statement.