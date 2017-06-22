Fort Bend Fit – a training program designed for walkers/runners

Along with the Hurricane season, Houston sees the start of the Marathon Season. Local and National television stations have started advertising for signing up for the Houston Chevron Marathon.

Participating in marathons is an exhilarating experience. There is no right age to start – folks in their 60s, who have never run in their lives have got themselves running shoes and participated and enjoyed the thrill of marathons. You can choose to run at any pace or even walk briskly.

If you have watched old wild west movies where they show herds of cattle go through a street, the Houston Chevron Marathon, USA Fit Sugar Land Marathon, and many others are nothing different except, with one difference – – you are the part of the herd. The streets, as you walk/ run through have folks lined up to cheer you on – some places, you find fast music to keep you in pace; every short distance, a number of smiling and encouraging volunteers offer you water/ Gatorade and more . As you go through the finish line with your name being announced (this is not a race and you don’t need to be first), your feeling is nothing short of, as if you have won the Olympics.

I, along with my wife and daughter in law fell prey to the desire to run a marathon. At 62 and having never run in my life, this was obviously a wild dream. I was fortunate that a friend introduced me to Fort Bend Fit.

A brief intro to Fort Bend Fit: Fort Bend Fit. Fort Bend Fit is a training program for walkers/runners designed with the goal of completing 5Ks/10Ks, and Half and Full Marathons. Our coaches are devoted to getting you in the best shape of your life in a non-intimidating, fun, and safe environment. Upon joining, you will receive day-by-day training schedules, Saturday morning group runs, access to trained coaches, informational seminars and after earning mileage status (mid-season), a Fort Bend Fit T-shirt.

Ask anyone who has completed their goal of getting in shape or finishing a half or full marathon, and I’m sure they will tell you it has truly changed his/her life. You will feel more fit, happier, and mentally much stronger; and all in a short 30 weeks.

Whether you are a couch-potato, walker, casual jogger, or marathon veteran, this marathon training program is the most enjoyable, most inspiring, and most efficient way to get in the best shape of your life. Join us!

• Easy-to-follow training schedule

• Seminars at most of our weekly training runs

• Knowledgeable and supportive head coaches and assistant coaches

• Saturday morning group runs

Thanks to the training and the camaraderie, we completed four half- marathons between October 2016 and February 2017 and are all set for the running season this year – again, this is something I would have never imagined I could achieve, if I had not joined this wonderful group.

You can visit the website at www.usafitfortbendfit.com

For more information about Marathons and about Fort Bend Fit, contact Terrie Gorney, Fort Bend Fit’s Head Coach and Organizer at 832-443-1017.