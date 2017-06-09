Former Bills receiver Hardy found dead

New York (AFP) – Former Buffalo Bills receiver James Hardy has been found dead in an Indiana river, authorities said Thursday.

The 31-year-old’s body was discovered by a water filtration plant worker on Wednesday in the Maumee River in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne police said they believe the Hardy’s body, which was lodged in a dam, had been in the water for several days.

He had been reported missing by his mother on May 30.

Authorities are investigating whether foul play was involved.

Hardy, who is from Fort Wayne, was a second-round pick by the Bills in 2008 but the collegiate star found little success in the NFL.

He caught 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns in 16 NFL games over two seasons.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of James Hardy today,” the Bills said in a statement. “We send our condolences to the Hardy family as they deal with this tragic loss.”

In 2014 Hardy was arrested after attacking three police officers in Los Angeles. A judge ruled he wasn’t mentally competent to stand trial, and he reportedly spent time in a mental health facility.