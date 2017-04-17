Five-state manhunt for suspected Facebook killer

US police on Monday widened a manhunt for a gunman who shot and killed an elderly man, and then posted a video of the seemingly random Easter Sunday attack on Facebook.

Police in Cleveland, Ohio said they believe the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens, is armed and dangerous, and have alerted authorities in four neighboring states to be on the lookout for him.

Robert Godwin Sr, 74, was shot and killed on Sunday, apparently at random as he walked home after an Easter dinner, police and local media reported.

“We know that Steve is still out there someplace,” said Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams. “We don’t know his condition and, of course, right now we don’t know his location. We’re asking the public to remain vigilant.”

Police issued an arrest warrant for aggravated homicide against Stephens, described as a six-foot one-inch, 244-pound (1.85 m, 110-kilo) black man with a full beard who was last seen in a white Ford Fusion with temporary license plates.

In a video uploaded to Stephens’s Facebook page, a man resembling him is seen exiting a vehicle and approaching his victim, who is shown with a gun to his head and then falling to the ground after a shot is fired.

“I killed 13, so I’m working on 14 as we speak,” the suspect says in a second video clip. “I’m just driving around hitting motherfuckers, man. I just snapped man, fuck.”

Police said they have not verified his claim to have committed other murders.

Facebook subsequently took down the videos.

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” the company said in a statement.