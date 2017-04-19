Ex-NFL star, murder convict commits suicide in prison

Former American football star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez was found dead in prison on Wednesday after hanging himself with a bedsheet in his cell.

His death ended a spectacular fall from grace for a man who signed a $40 million contract in 2012 with this year’s reigning Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots, after a troubled upbringing in Connecticut.

The 27-year-old was discovered hanging in his cell by corrections officers in Shirley, Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 am (0705 GMT), said Christopher Fallon with the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

He died almost exactly two years after he was sentenced to life without parole for murdering a semi-pro football player in 2013 and five days after he was acquitted of double murder in a separate Boston killing in 2012.

Hernandez hanged himself with a bedsheet that he had attached to his cell window and attempts to revive him were not successful, Fallon said.

“Mr Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items,” he added.

The former NFL star was rushed to hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead at approximately 4:07 am (0807 GMT).

The one-time Patriots tight end was in a solitary cell in general population housing and had reportedly not been considered at risk of suicide.

Police were at the scene and Hernandez’s family have reportedly expressed shock, calling for a thorough investigation.

There was no immediate comment from the Patriots, who were later Wednesday due to meet President Donald Trump at the White House as the reigning champions of the premier American football championship.