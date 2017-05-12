Ever wondered what it’s like to float in space? US astronaut declares it ‘awesomesauce’ as water leak forces NASA to cut short 200th spacewalk

So what is it like to float out into the vacuum of space?

‘Ginormous fondue pot, bubbling over with piping hot awesomesauce,’ said American astronaut Jack Fischer, as he embarked on his first-ever spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday.

During the spacewalk, which lasted just over four hours, two astronauts successfully replaced a large avionics box that supplies electricity and data connections to the science experiments.

The comments by Fischer, 43, were carried live on NASA television as he and his colleague Peggy Whitson, 57, began the 200th spacewalk at the orbiting outpost.

The spacewalk was briefly delayed after NASA discovered a water leak in equipment that helps power their spacesuits.

The official start time, 9:08 am (1308 GMT), was about two hours after it was supposed to begin, according to NASA.

The glitch affected equipment known as the servicing and cooling umbilical (SCU), which supplies power and oxygen to the spacesuits.

The problem involved ‘a small leak of water at the connection point of the service and cooling umbilical (SCU) as it was hooked up to Jack Fischer’s spacesuit in the equipment lock section of the Quest airlock,’ said NASA commentator Rob Navias.

It was discovered as the astronauts were seated in the airlock inside the space station.

‘This is not the suit itself. Fischer’s suit itself is perfectly fine,’ said Navias.

‘This is the connection point of the component in the airlock itself that provides power, oxygen, cooling water and communications lines to the two crew members while they are in the process of biding their time, pre-breathing pure oxygen, in the airlock itself.’

According to NASA procedures, the spacewalk can go ahead with just one functioning SCU.