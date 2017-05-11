YMCA opens its lakeside Camp Cullen for free!

Kids can sample water sports, horseback riding and more on May 21

HOUSTON – On the banks of scenic Lake Livingston mounted to the tall pines is one of the longest dual zip lines in Texas. All summer long, children – secured in their harnesses – race each other down the cabled lines in what many have described as an “experience of a lifetime” on the 530 acres of YMCA’s Camp Cullen.

For those who have never experienced Camp Cullen in Trinity, Texas, the YMCA is opening its doors to the public free of charge on May 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. During this time, children will get to sample what this lakeside camp has to offer, specifically kayaking, horseback riding, archery and tours of the extra modern and air-conditioned cabins and a newly built dining hall that offers dramatic views of the lake at any time of day.

After attending Camp Cullen and climbing its 55-foot tall Alpine tower, going wake boarding, sailing, and playing sports, parachute games and paintball, kids often return home from this residential camp having gained much more than a week of fun.

“YMCA Camp Cullen is more than just a summer camp. It provides an opportunity for kids to have life-changing experiences. While each day is packed full of tubing, ropes courses, creative arts, drama, dancing and opportunities to learn about geology and environmental science, behind the scenes kids are building self-confidence and making lasting friendships,” said Andrew Hood, director of the camp. “Camp Cullen is a community that instills a sense of belonging and being a part of something.”

Camp Cullen has consistently garnered the highest ratings from camp participants and their parents. Hood believes this is because the camp is also designed to appeal to a kid’s heart and soul.

“No doubt our kids like the cool stuff, but at Camp Cullen, they feel at home. They are welcomed energetically from the minute they arrive and are embraced by a staff that takes caring of the children to more meaningful levels,” Hood said of the camp counselors, many of whom travel from as far away as Great Britain and Australia to be an instrumental part of the camp experience. “Every year, parents tell us that their children return home more confident than ever, and that they forged so many new and lasting friendships with kids they otherwise would never have met.”

Camp Cullen is open to kids ages 7-17 and operates in one-week sessions. It is located 90 miles north of Houston.

No registration is necessary to try Camp Cullen on May 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. for free. Simply drive up and have fun! Camp Cullen is located at 460 Cullen Loop in Trinity, Texas: Camp Map and Directions

Want to arrange a tour on another day? Please call 936-594-2274.

For more information, please visit: www.ymcacampcullen.org.

SIDEBAR:

Adventure Courses include: Challenge Course, Alpine Climbing Tower, Hamill High Ropes Course, Dual Zip Lines.

Special Tracks include: Horsemanship, Water Sports (water skiing, wakeboarding, knee boarding, tubing, canoeing, sailing), Teen Leadership and Kamp K’aana for children who struggle with weight issues.

Sports include: Basketball, Kickball, Soccer and Parachute Games.

Target Sports include: Archery, Paintball, and a .22 Rifle Range with a focus on safety.

Other Activities include: Creative Arts, Dance, Fishing, Outdoor Living Skills, Cookouts, Hiking, Nature Classes, Geology and Environmental Science.

Themed Weeks include: Aloha Summer, Teen Leadership Camp, Under the Big Top, Sci-Fi, Outdoor Leadership Development, Teen Adventure Camp, Superheroes, Passport to Another World, Wild Wild West, Planet Earth Safari and Time Traveler.