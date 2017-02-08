Workshops to Help Youth with Disabilities “Leap into Employment”

The Department of Neighborhoods announces “Leaping into Employment,” a series of workshops for youth with disabilities and their parents scheduled for March 4, 2017, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Houston Community College, 5601 West Loop South 77081. The workshops will focus on topics pertaining to job readiness for youth with disabilities as they enter the workforce and summer work programs. Parents will learn about how youth can maintain disability benefits while employed. The sessions will also address workplace concerns and employee disclosures. Advance registration is required and space is limited. The registration deadline is February 22. To register, visit http://www.houstontx.gov/disabilities/rsvp.html or call 281-690-9912. Don’t miss this empowering, fun-filled workshop series sponsored by the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, the Houston Commission on Disabilities and Houston Community College.