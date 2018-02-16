Where to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Houston

Wells Fargo Lunar New Year Celebration

Wells Fargo is hosting a free Lunar New Year Celebration and Dragon Dance for customers and community members at its Beltway branch. The festival begins at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 16. The branch is located at 9702 Bellaire Blvd in Houston.

2018 Lunar New Year Festival

The Chinese Community Center invites you to join them for a free Lunar New Year Festival. Enjoy free parking and a wide variety of activities. The festival runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Chinese Community Center is located at 9800 Town Park Dr. in Houston.

Lunar New Year 2018 at Children’s Museum of Houston

The Children’s Museum wants to immerse your family in Houston’s diverse Asian heritage and ring in the new year with a series of events. Some items on the agenda include: decorating a bright lantern, learning about the delicate art of origami, experiencing the vibrant Polynesian dances, watching a Vietnamese Martial Arts Demonstration and so much more. The events begin at 10:00 a.m. The Children’s Museum is located at 1500 Binz St. in Houston.

Cathay Bank Family Day Lunar New Year at Asia Society

Join the Asia Society in welcoming the Year of the Dog with performances, art and craft activities and food inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. Some of the events include: exploring Chinese calligraphy, Korean shield kite-making, creating a Japanese Kimono greeting cards and much more. Admission to the Wondrous Worlds and Zheng Chongbin exhibitions will be free. The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Asia Society Lunar New Year at The Galleria

To start the Year of the Dog, Asia Society will have free arts and crafts projects, performances, and games for the whole family. Some of the events include: creating Year of the Dog masks, making a wish on a Hong Kong wishing tree, designing a camel project to celebrate the new year in Mongolia and much more. The event runs 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 17 – Sunday, February 18 and then again on Saturday, February 24 – Sunday, February 25. All activities and performances will take place on Level One, near Saks Fifth Avenue.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at River Oaks District

River Oaks District Houston will celebrate Lunar New Year with Lucky Money, Dragon Dancing and limited edition merchandise from retailers. At 9:00 a.m., the first 250 guests will receive red envelopes containing a $ 2 bill along with complimentary hot tea provided by Katz Coffee. Then in the evening, see the Soaring Phoenix Dragon and Lion Dance Association perform at 5:00 p.m. near Harry Winston. The celebration begins at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.