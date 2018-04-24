WHAT’S HAPPENING AT HPL – SPRING 2018 Fun programs and exhibits for everyone at the Houston Public Library

HOUSTON – Enjoy The Houston Public Library’s wonderful, educational and entertaining programs on art, culture, and learning that the entire family can experience this spring season. All exhibits and programs at the Houston Public Library are free and open to the public. For all event listings and more details visit: www.houstonlibrary.org/events-at-hpl

FEATURED EXHIBITS

Dialogue Through Art

Now – June 28, 2018

Central Library | 500 McKinney, 77002 | 832-393-1313

1st Floor Gallery and 2nd & 3rd Floor Exhibit Cases

Art is a common language that binds diverse communities. By promoting Islamic arts, the Islamic Arts Society hopes to promote mutual understanding and to bring the broader Houston community together. They also participate in a number of events throughout the Houston community, including exhibitions, introductory classes and live art demonstrations to bring color to many events in Houston.

The artists in this exhibition are all Houstonians and many of them have been trained in traditional style and others are freelancers who have taken up Islamic Arts as their hobby. The art in this exhibition includes works in such media as canvas, calligraphy, painting, woodwork, glass and ceramic tile.To learn more about the Islamic Arts Society, please visit www.islamicartssociety.org.

Chasing Perfection: An Exhibit on Legendary John S. Chase, FAIA, NOMAC

First licensed African American Architect in Texas

Two Exhibit Locations

Now – June 2, 2018

The Houston Public Library (HPL) has opened two exhibits showcasing the work, life and legacy of the first licensed African American Architect in Texas, John Saunders Chase..The exhibits can be view for free at two library locations now through June 2, 2018.

Chasing Perfection: The Work and Life on Architect John S. Chase

Exhibition can be viewed at the Library’s Julia Ideson Building, 550 McKinney St., 77002, 832-393-1662. This exhibit features architectural drawings, photographs, scrapbooks, and objects from his personal collection. This collection offers insight into the man who built an unparalleled legacy.

Chasing Perfection: the Legacy of Architect John S. Chase

Exhibit is located at The African Library at the Gregory School, 1300 Victor St., 77019, h832-393-1440. Here visitors will find the work of several architects who worked with Chase as well as those he influenced over the years.

FEATURED PROGRAMS

RE-OPENING CELEBRATION!

Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Llibrary

Saturday, April 28 | 2 PM

HPL invites the community to enjoy a fun- lled day to celebrate the re-opening of the newly renovated library. The celebration includes delicious food, face painting, dance performances, arts and crafts, retro movies, and interactive games and activities. Earn a chance to win cool prizes, too!

SILVER STARS

YOUNG NEIGHBORHOOD LIBRARY

5107 Griggs Rd., 77021, 832-393-2140

Seniors and their families are invited to participate in fun and educational programs designed speci cally for today’s active senior.

The Cole Porter Songbook | Live Concert

Thursday, April 26 | 10 AM

The Life of Thurgood Marshall | Presented by the Ensemble Theater

Thursday, April 26 | 10 AM

PROGRAMS OFFERED BY HPL’S SPECIAL COLLECTIONS LIBRARIES

FOOD AND FAMILY – MEMORIES ON OUR TASTE BUDS

Thursday, April 26 | 6:30 PM – 7:30PM

Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research | Guest House

5300 Caroline, 77004 | 832-393-2600

Traditions and memories are created and passed down around the dining room table. Come and enjoy a lively discussion on the history and traditions of food and family and preservation of family books and recipe cards that are passed through generations.

THE ORIGINS OF MOTHER’S DAY

Saturday, May 5 | 10:30 AM – 1 PM

Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research | Guest House

5300 Caroline, 77004 | 832-393-2600

Explore the history of Mother’s Day and learn about the mother and daughter behind it. Reservations required, please call 832-393-2600.

WELCOME TO AMERICA

Saturday, June 2 | 2 PM – 4:30 PM

Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research

5300 Caroline, 77004 | 832-393-2600

Learn more about your immigrant ancestors as we review the Crossing the Wide Blue Seas: passenger lists of our ancestors and a Nation of Immigrants: U.S. naturalization and genealogy. Reservations required, please call 832-393-2600.

RARE BOOKS ROOM SHOWCASE

Thursday, May 10 | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Julia ideson Building, Texas Room |550 McKinney, 77002 | 832-393-1662

Visit the Houston Metropolitan Research Center at HPL to have the rare opportunity to see, touch and learn about some of the most precious treasures in the HMRC vault.

WHERE IS THE BOOK ON MY HOUSE? HOW TO RESEARCH A HISTORIC PROPERTY

Thursday, June 14 | 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Julia ideson Building, Texas Room |550 McKinney, 77002 | 832-393-1662

Interested in the gorgeous historic houses around Houston? Learn from the experts on how to research a historic property using the free resources at HPL’s Houston Metropolitan Research Center.

GRAND OPENING! TECHLINK!

Saturday, May 19 | 10 AM

Scenic Woods Regional Library | 10677 Homestead Rd. 77016

832-393-2030

TECHLink is the City of Houston’s first digital library dedicated to the creative world of art, video, music and print production. Record music in a state-of-the-art music recording studio,take professional photos and videos,learn and play with interactive games, on personal smart tablets, create digital pieces of art, invitations, portfolios, and so much more!

THE LIVING ROOM AT HPL

Celebrating family and home with your neighbors

Saturday, May 5 | 10:30 am

Moody Neighborhood Library | 9525 Irvington, 77076 | 832-393-1950

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo! Dive into the Mexican culture through music, food, festivities, and tons of fun in collaboration with Avenue DC.

Saturday, May 12 | 12 PM – 4 PM

Jungman Neighborhood Library | 5830 Westhiemer, 77057 | 832-393-1860

Celebrate Indo-American Heritage Day and immerse yourself in South Asian fashion, food, dance, and music. In collaboration with The Foundation of India Studies

Saturday, June 16 | 11 AM

Johnson Neighborhood Library | 3517 Reed Rd., 77051 | 832-393-2550

Commemorate and celebrate freedom and learn the history behind Juneteenth. Dance, sing, and feast with your neighbors. BBQ graciously donated by Bud’s House of Meat.

DIA AT DISCOVERY

Tuesday, May 1 | 10:30 AM – 12 PM

HPL Express at Discovery Green | 1500 McKinney St., #2, 77010

832-393-1375

Kids can travel the globe without leaving Discovery Green as we read, sing, and play our way around the world.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM BUILDING COMMUNITIES TOGETHER

Start this summer with tons of fun at one of our library block parties! We’re rebuilding Houston together as we foster a love of reading and learning for the entire family . There’s tons of fun to have as the entire family earns badges while reading their favorite books. Sign up for the SRP at the block parties in order to get started.

Wednesday, May 23 | 3:30 PM – 6 PM

Carnegie Neighborhood Library & Center for Learning

1050 Quitman, 77009 | 832-393-1720

Tuesday, June 5 | 2:30 PM – 5 PM

Collier Regional Library | 6200 Pinemont, 77092 | 832-393-1740

Tuesday, June 5 | 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Heights Neighborhood Library | 1302 Heights Blvd. | 832-393-1810

Thursday, June 14 | 1 PM – 5 PM

Mancuso Neighborhood Library | 6767 Bellfort, 77087 | 832-393-1920

SUMMER READING FOR GROWN-UPS

Whether you’re 18 or 88 years of age, sign up to read and win prizes this summer. Read and review books and attend special library summer events to earn prizes. Event presentations include: Steve Rachelin, author of Project Smoke; Joe Holly, author of Hurricane Season; and Story to Screen movies on the Barbara Bush Literacy Plaza. For details visit: www.houstonlibrary.org,

