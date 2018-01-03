WANTED SUSPECT FOR AN AGGRAVATED ROBBERY – DEADLY WEAPON (HOME INVASION)

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Robbery – Deadly Weapon (Home Invasion).

On Friday, November 3, 2017, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a white male armed with a handgun robbed the victim, who was asleep in his home, in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Parkway in Houston, Texas. During this incident, the suspect entered the victim’s home and began to gather property while the victim slept. The victim awoke to the suspect pointing a gun at him demanding cocaine. The victim told the suspect that he did not have any drugs. The suspect then fled the residence, with the victim’s property, in an unknown direction of travel.

Images of the suspect were captured by surveillance cameras.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other felony crime, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston. You never have to give your name or any other identification information.