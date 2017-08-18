Home » News » Local » View the Solar Eclipse at the Central Library

View the Solar Eclipse at the Central Library

WHAT:
The historic solar eclipse can be viewed from the Houston Public Library’s Central Library.  This is part of the Library’s STEM Program and is free and open to the public.

There will be limited space to participate. It will be first come, first serve. Protective viewing glasses will be provided for participants to use during the program.
WHEN: 
Monday, August 21, 2017 | 12 Noon – 2 PM
WHERE:  
Central Library, 500 McKinney, 77002, 832-393-1313
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
This program will only be held at the Central Library and not at any of its neighborhood library locations.

About the Houston Public Library
Th Houston Public Library (HPL) operates 35 neighborhood libraries, four HPL Express Libraries, a Central Library, the Houston Metropolitan Research Center, the Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research, The African American Library at the Gregory School,and the Parent Resource Library located on the Children’s Museum of Houston. With more than eight million visits per year in person and online, HPL is committed to excellent customer service and equitable access to information and programs by providing library customers with free use of a diverse collection of printed materials and electronic resources, Internet, laptop and computer use, and a variety of database and reference resources with live assistance online 24/7.

For further information visit the Houston Public Library at www.houstonlibrary.org on Twitter@houstonlibrary or call 832-393-2323.


