Up-and-Coming Businesses to Be Awarded $30,000 to Fulfill Entrepreneurial Dreams

HOUSTON [May 1, 2017] – On Tuesday, May 2nd, 30 teams will learn how they placed in the annual Houston Community College-Newspring Business Plan Competition, and will be presented with cash prizes to fulfill their entrepreneurial dreams.
The competition is similar to a “Shark Tank” with local up-and-coming businesses and start-ups. Selected participants trained alongside seasoned business advisors for three months before judging took place April 27. The winners will celebrate with competition mentors, judges, trainers, organizers and key internal and external partners from Houston Community College and Houston’s entrepreneurial community.
What:  10th Annual Houston Community College-Newspring Business Plan Competition
             Awards Ceremony
Who:  Entrepreneurs of all backgrounds and ages, start-up businesses, local community
            leaders, distinguished advisors and trainers, competition judges and partners
When: Tuesday, May 2, 4 -6 p.m.
Where: Spring Branch, Trini Mendenhall Community Center, 1414 Wirt Rd., Houston TX
              77055
Prize Sponsors: LiftFund, Wallis State Bank, Amegy Bank, Constant Contact, MetroNational, HD2Menus.com, PermitUsNow, iTRA Global
For more information, visit hccbizconnect.org


